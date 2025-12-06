KASAMA MUNICIPAL COUNCIL ANNOUNCES THE PASSING OF HER WORSHIP THE MAYOR.



Kasama Municipal Council deeply regrets to announce the passing of Her Worship the Mayor of Kasama, who died today, 5th December, 2025, at St. Fidelis Mission Hospital in Chilubula, Kasama District.





Her Worship served with honour, dedication, and an unshakeable commitment to the development and welfare of our communities. Her humility and passion for service touched many lives, and her legacy will continue to inspire the district for years to come.





The Council wishes to inform the public that the funeral gathering is being held at her residence on Chishimba Road in New Town, Kasama.





Further details regarding the burial programme and official arrangements will be communicated in due course as consultations with the family and relevant authorities continue.





The Kasama Municipal Council urges members of the public to remain calm, united, and supportive of the bereaved family during this difficult period.





May Her Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.



Issued by:



Charity Chaiwila

Public Relations Manager

For/ Town Clerk

Kasama Municipal Council