KASAMA TO RECEIVE ONE ADDITIONAL CONSTITUENCY – ECZ



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says Kasama District will only receive one additional constituency, contrary to submissions made by residents during the delimitation exercise.





During the submission process, residents proposed that the district be given two additional constituencies, namely Kasama North and Lukashya West, to increase the total number to four, citing the vastness of the district.





However, ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis said Kasama is relatively smaller compared to other larger constituencies, and therefore will only be allocated one additional constituency.





Ms. Zaloumis further noted that Kasama residents have failed to agree and reach a consensus on which specific constituency should be created, therefore, forcing the ECZ to propose one on behalf of the district.





She was speaking during the ongoing Provincial delimitation process in Kasama district held at Kasama Urban Hotel.



Kasama Radio