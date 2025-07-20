KASEMPA GOLD MINE GETS GREEN LIGHT: CHANDA CALLS FOR BUSINESS INVESTMENT AND LOCAL EMPOWERMENT



In a move expected to energize local economies and attract private capital, the Zambian government has granted a Full Mining Licence to the Kasempa Gold Mine, a venture owned by United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) leader Charles Chanda. The development has been welcomed as a strategic opportunity for unlocking value in one of the country’s underdeveloped regions..





Charles Chanda, speaking shortly after the official confirmation, expressed gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema and Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Hon. Paul Kabuswe, for what he described as a “progressive and forward-looking decision” that puts national interest above politics. “This gesture goes beyond partisan politics,” Chanda said. “It shows true leadership at a time when we hear many opposing voices.”





The UPPZ president stressed that the mine’s approval signals a new chapter for Kasempa, with the potential to generate sustainable income, create jobs, and promote entrepreneurship. He noted that while the country continues to face developmental challenges, decisions like these highlight the government’s intent to foster inclusive growth. “We must commend such efforts. They should not go unnoticed,” he stated.





Chanda emphasized the mine’s role as a vehicle for youth empowerment. “Our youths are eager to work. This is our chance to provide them with employment, skills training, and opportunities to start their own businesses. Kasempa must not be left behind in Zambia’s economic transformation,” he said.





He further highlighted the urgent need for financial infrastructure in the area, revealing that Kasempa, despite being the first district in North-Western Province, still lacks basic banking services. “It is unacceptable. We call on commercial banks, microfinance institutions, and fintech players to move in and support this new business landscape,” Chanda urged.





Reflecting on the district’s gold legacy, Chanda recalled how buyers from Solwezi used to travel to Kasempa to buy gold informally. “That shows the untapped economic potential we’ve always had. Now, with a legal framework and proper systems in place, we can harness this potential responsibly and productively,” he said.





Chanda called for unity and cooperation among political leaders, traditional authorities, investors, and residents. “It’s time to put the hatchets down. Let’s work together to develop Kasempa, create employment, and build a district that attracts both local and foreign investors,” he stated.





The mine, he explained, will not operate in isolation but will anchor a broader economic ecosystem that includes infrastructure development, energy supply, local manufacturing, housing, and business support services. He invited investors and development agencies to explore partnership opportunities that align with the community’s needs.





With the mining licence now active, the Kasempa Gold Mine is expected to begin preliminary operations in the coming months. Stakeholders, including government regulators, environmental watchdogs, and business associations, will be watching closely to ensure the project delivers on its promise of sustainable and inclusive growth.



©️ KUMWESU | July 20, 2025