Kasempa mob buries alive a 62 year old man.He was buried in a grave with the coffin of a man he was accused of bewitching



KASEMPA POLICE INVESTIGATE MURDER ARISING FROM “KIKONDO” (MOVING COFFIN) PRACTICE IN NYOKA CHIEFDOM



May 01,2025-Kasempa Police Station is investigating a tragic incident involving the unlawful killing of a male adult believed to have been buried alive following a suspected practice of “Kikondo” (moving coffin) in Shapela Village, Nyoka Chiefdom of Kasempa District.



The incident occurred on April 30,2025, between 10:00 hours and 18:00 hours, and was officially reported to the police at 15:00 hours by Chief Nyoka, Mr. Subakangu Shadrick, aged 49, of Mwepu Village.



Preliminary investigations reveal that on April 29, 2025 around 09:00 hours, the deceased male person, Allan Mewa, aged 22, drowned in a shallow stream known as Mushingashi while fishing. His body was retrieved by fellow fishermen and arrangements were made by family members to bury him in Nyoka area.



However, during preparations for burial, a mob from the village, acting against the counsel of Chief Nyoka who had advised that the death be treated as natural, forcefully initiated the traditional practice of “Kikondo.” This practice is erroneously believed to reveal individuals responsible for deaths through witchcraft.



The coffin, allegedly moving on its own under spiritual influence, was led by the mob and directed to the residence of Mr. Bowas Ludiya, aged 62, who was both the grandfather to the deceased and Headman of Shapela Village. The mob accused him of causing his grandson’s death, citing past disputes over fish and his alleged reputation for practicing witchcraft.



The mob physically assaulted Mr. Ludiya and forcibly took him to the graveyard where preparations to bury the young man were underway. In a horrifying act, the mob buried Mr. Ludiya alive by placing the coffin of the deceased Allan Mewa on top of him and covering the grave.



Kasempa Police officers who responded to the report found that both bodies were still in the same grave. They have since directed that the grave be marked for possible exhumation. A docket for murder has been opened and investigations have been launched, though no arrests have been made yet as both families have since deserted their homes.



It is important to note that this is the second such incident reported in Kasempa District involving the burial of an individual alive due to Kikondo practices. This deeply disturbing trend must be stopped.



The Zambia Police Service strongly condemns these unlawful, inhumane, and barbaric acts. No individual has the right to take the law into their own hands regardless of cultural beliefs or suspicion of witchcraft. Such actions constitute serious criminal offences under the laws of Zambia.



The Provincial Police Command is making arrangements to immediately deploy officers to camp in Nyoka Chiefdom. The deployed officers will not only assist with ongoing investigations but will also undertake extensive community sensitization to educate residents about the dangers and illegality of mob justice and harmful traditional practices such as Kikondo.



The Zambia Police Service appeals to members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with the police. Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of suspects involved in this incident is urged to report to the nearest police station.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER