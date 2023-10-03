KASOMENO-KASENGA-CHALWE-KABILA- MWENDA ROAD PROJECT INAUGURATED

October 2, 2023

Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo

have inaugurated the Kasomeno – Kasenga – Chalwe – Kabila- Mwenda Road, along with the One Stop Border Post Project, which includes the construction of the Luapula River Bridge.

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA joined His Excellency President Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo in inaugurating the project.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony, President Hichilema said that Zambia and the DRC share robust bilateral relations, and this project exemplifies commitment to strengthening the ties between the two nations and peoples.

President Hichilema said that in the pursuit of delivering infrastructure projects, Zambia is dedicated to leveraging Public Private Partnerships.

“This approach not only alleviates fiscal pressure but also encourages active participation from the private sector in our economic development,” President Hichilema said.

This project’s significance extends beyond regional integration; it will bolster connectivity, improve accessibility, reduce transport costs, and contribute to poverty alleviation by generating jobs and fostering wealth creation.

The Head of State further said that land-linked Zambia’s access to regional and international markets presents a vital opportunity for diversification and growth.

“The tripartite region boasts immense market potential and GDP growth, which our country aims to harness”.

President Hichilema called upon GED Africa to prioritize the utilization of local materials and the employment of local people, especially the youth and women.

President Hichilema has impressively maintained momentum on a highly creative foreign policy.

