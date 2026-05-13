KASONDE MISSES ECZ SCREENING AS HE REMAINS IN POLICE CUSTODY FACING 2 YEARS IN JAIL FOR CYBER





OPPOSITION EFF leader Kasonde Mwenda has missed the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) screening process, a key requirement for appearing on the presidential ballot, following his continued detention in police custody.





Mwenda was recently transported by police from Kabwata Police Station to Chinsali, a distance of over 800 kilometers, where authorities say he is expected to appear in court.





The outspoken opposition leader was arrested after allegedly posting claims that President Hakainde Hichilema’s motorcade had lost direction.





Police charged Mwenda under the newly introduced cyber crime law, an offence that carries a maximum sentence of up to two years imprisonment upon conviction.





His absence from the ECZ screening comes only days after he paid the K100,000 presidential nomination fee in preparation for his candidature in the upcoming elections.