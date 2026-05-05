 BRIEFING | Kasonde Mwenda Arrested Over “Misleading” Presidential Motorcade Video



Police in Lusaka have arrested and charged a 42-year-old politician, Kasonde Mwenda, in a case that places the spotlight squarely on Zambia’s evolving cyber laws and the boundaries of political expression ahead of a high-stakes election cycle.





According to Police Spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi, Mwenda has been charged with Transmission of Unsolicited Deceptive Electronic Communications, an offence under Section 19 of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025.





The charge stems from a video allegedly created and circulated on May 1, 2026, via his Facebook page, “Kasonde Mwenda C,” in which he claimed that a Presidential motorcade had lost its way en route to an event in Chinsali District.





Police have categorically dismissed the claims as false, stating that the video was “misleading” and did not reflect actual events surrounding the movement of the Head of State’s convoy.





Mwenda is currently in custody and is expected to appear before the courts, marking one of the more visible applications of the relatively new cyber legislation.





The case emerges within a broader political and legal context. Zambia’s Cyber Crimes Act, enacted in 2025, was designed to address rising concerns over misinformation, digital fraud, and online abuse. However, its enforcement, particularly in politically sensitive cases, has already begun to attract scrutiny from legal observers, civil society, and political actors who are closely watching how the law is interpreted and applied.





At its core, the offence Mwenda faces hinges on intent and impact. The law criminalises the dissemination of electronic communication deemed deceptive or misleading, especially where such content has the potential to cause public alarm, confusion, or reputational harm.





Police have used the development to issue a broader warning to the public, cautioning that the spread of false information online will attract legal consequences.



The statement underlines a tightening regulatory environment in the digital space, where political messaging, satire, commentary, and misinformation increasingly intersect.





The arrest also comes at a politically sensitive moment. With the August 2026 general elections approaching, digital platforms have become central to political mobilisation, messaging, and contestation.





This raises inevitable questions about the line between legitimate political expression and criminal misinformation, particularly in a climate where narratives can shift rapidly and content can be amplified within minutes.





For the opposition and civil society, cases of this nature often trigger concerns about selective enforcement or potential chilling effects on free speech. For the state, the priority remains maintaining order, protecting institutions, and curbing what it views as destabilising misinformation.





These competing imperatives are not unique to Zambia, but they are becoming increasingly pronounced as digital politics expands.



What follows will be closely watched. The courts will ultimately determine whether Mwenda’s actions meet the legal threshold of deception under the Cyber Crimes Act, and whether intent can be sufficiently established.





Beyond the individual case, the proceedings may help define early jurisprudence around Zambia’s cyber laws, setting precedents for how political speech in the digital era is regulated.





For now, the message from authorities is clear: the online space is no longer a regulatory vacuum. As the country moves deeper into an election year, the intersection of law, politics, and digital communication is set to become an even more contested terrain.



© The People’s Brief | Goran Handya