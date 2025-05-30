Kasonde Mwenda, Ibrahim Mwamba and Others Face Judgement today



…the group had protested over the corrupt nature of the PPP award of the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway to Macrocean Investment Constortium…





ECONOMIC Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Kasonde Mwenda and Ibrahim Mwamba President of the Southern Africa Students and Youths Development Association are appearing with others in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for a judgement over a case of unlawful assembly when they protested over the corrupt 25 year public-private-partnership deal to construct, build and operate the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway.





Mwenda was jointly charged with 21 others who included; George Mumbi, Zenis Daka, Bwembya Mubanga, Bale Suzo, Ibrahim Mwamba, Joseph Lungu, Danny Kalenga, Nathan Kamau, Gift Nguni, Jeff Filamba and Thomas Mvula.





Others are; Nkole Mubanga, Changala Siame, Astone Mwanza, Bwalya Katongo, Victor Malauni, Coaster Museke, Collins Munyinda, Moses Nyirenda, Beatrice Pilo and Gilbert Njobvu.



The matter is coming up before Magistrate Amy Masoja at 09;00hrs.





Macro Ocean Investment Consortium was selected as the preferred concessionaire to undertake works on upgrading to a dual carriageway of the 327 kilometers Lusaka-Ndola road in Zambia and the Constortium would operate the road for 25 years yet Government had directed two public pension houses; National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) and the Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB) to fund the project as a loan to the chinese firm!





The contravesial deal also compelled the National Road Funds Agency to surrender lucrative toll gates on the road to the chinese Consortium upon signing of the contract.



Details of the verdict coming later.