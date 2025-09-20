Kasonde Mwenda Reports RATSA CEO To Police Over Tribalism Audio

Urgent PRESS RELEASEFF PETITIONS ZAMBIA POLICE INSPECTOR GENERAL OVER RTSA CEO’S TRIBALISM AUDIO*- Kasonde Mwenda C-EFF President





19th September 2025



The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) this morning delivered a formal complaint to the Inspector General of Police demanding urgent investigations and prosecution of the RTSA Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Amon Mweemba, over a leaked audio recording in which he openly promotes tribal discrimination in employment.





In the audio, which leaked between 16 and 17 September 2025, and which Mr. Mweemba has himself admitted is authentic, he is heard declaring that he would block highly qualified candidates from employment simply because they belong to a certain tribe and region. Instead, he insists the post should be reserved for individuals from his own tribe and region, which he shares with President Hakainde Hichilema.





EFF President Mr. Kasonde Mwenda C said:



“This is not only immoral but a crime under Zambian law. Article 23 of the Constitution and the Penal Code both forbid tribal discrimination. The law was applied harshly against opposition leaders like Mr. Chishimba Kambwili and Hon. Munir Zulu for mere allegations of tribal remarks, yet when ruling party officials are caught red-handed, no action is taken. We demand an end to this selective justice.”





EFF has called on the Police to:



1. *Open a criminal case file against Mr. Mweemba.*



2. *Subject the leaked audio to forensic verification, despite his admission.*





3. *Conduct a transparent, impartial investigation into tribalism in government appointments.*



4. *Ensure the law is applied equally to all citizens.*





“Tribalism is a cancer that threatens Zambia’s unity. The Zambia Police must prove that justice is not selective, and that no one is above the law,” Mr. Mwenda emphasized.





The EFF will ensure the root of tribalism is rooted out and Zambia will unite under One Zambia one Nation just like our forefathers founded Zambia on oneness, love and unity beyond tribal or regional affiliations.





