“KASONDE MWENDA’S GMOs FIASCO: A LEADER OUT OF TOUCH WITH REALITY”



By Timmy



Folks, I’m beginning to doubt the mental stability of this brother, Kasonde Mwenda! His press statement on GMOs is a joke, a total disaster. Which government imports maize during a bumper harvest? Doesn’t he know that common sense is key in leadership?





🔴The Facts About GMOs



✅Genetic modification isn’t new; we’ve been doing it through selective breeding for centuries. Modern genetic engineering is precise, isolating genes for desirable traits like disease resistance.

✅ GMOs aren’t inherently dangerous; rigorous testing ensures modified products display desired traits without unexpected alterations.



✅ The scientific consensus is clear: GMOs are as safe as non-GMO foods. Yet, misinformation abounds, particularly in Africa, where it harms smallholder farmers.





✅Kasonde Mwenda’s Hypocrisy



✅He condemns GMO imports while enjoying imported goods from ShopRite, which likely contain GMOs. Talk about double standards!

✅ New cassava strains ripening in 2 seasons instead of 3 are a form of genetic modification. F1 varieties of fruits, grains, and veggies yielding more than traditional ones are also genetic modification.





🔴The Real Issues



✅ Zambia needs leaders who understand science, agriculture, and governance. Emotional appeals and misinformation won’t cut it.



✅ The country requires sustainable economic strategies, transparency, and accountability. Let’s focus on building a stronger Zambia, rather than playing politics.



WAGON MEDIA