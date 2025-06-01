“KASONDE MWENDA’S GMOs FIASCO: A LEADER OUT OF TOUCH WITH REALITY”
By Timmy
Folks, I’m beginning to doubt the mental stability of this brother, Kasonde Mwenda! His press statement on GMOs is a joke, a total disaster. Which government imports maize during a bumper harvest? Doesn’t he know that common sense is key in leadership?
🔴The Facts About GMOs
✅Genetic modification isn’t new; we’ve been doing it through selective breeding for centuries. Modern genetic engineering is precise, isolating genes for desirable traits like disease resistance.
✅ GMOs aren’t inherently dangerous; rigorous testing ensures modified products display desired traits without unexpected alterations.
✅ The scientific consensus is clear: GMOs are as safe as non-GMO foods. Yet, misinformation abounds, particularly in Africa, where it harms smallholder farmers.
✅Kasonde Mwenda’s Hypocrisy
✅He condemns GMO imports while enjoying imported goods from ShopRite, which likely contain GMOs. Talk about double standards!
✅ New cassava strains ripening in 2 seasons instead of 3 are a form of genetic modification. F1 varieties of fruits, grains, and veggies yielding more than traditional ones are also genetic modification.
🔴The Real Issues
✅ Zambia needs leaders who understand science, agriculture, and governance. Emotional appeals and misinformation won’t cut it.
✅ The country requires sustainable economic strategies, transparency, and accountability. Let’s focus on building a stronger Zambia, rather than playing politics.
WAGON MEDIA