KASUNE GETS FIRST HAND FEEDBACK AS STAKEHOLDERS OBJECT CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS IN KASAMA

Some stakeholders in Kasama district have objected to the proposed constitution amendment by the UPND government.

Speaking during the stakeholder engagement on proposed constitutional amendment meeting with Justice Minister, princess Kasune, Pastor Chati Kasengele of Victory Bible Church said there is need to get consensus from all stakeholders, maintaining that, the constitutional amendment process should wait.

Pastor Kasengele said Zambians should be given chance for them to make their own proposals on the matter.

In his opinion, Pastor Kasengele said someone came up with proposal of the amendment and try to force it on Zambians throats.

And a senior citizen Yonah Chishimba says the timing for the constitution amendment is wrong, emphasizing the need for government to deal with challenges that Zambians are currently facing.

Mr Chishimba said government must put in place mechanisms that will help address the priorities of the majority Zambians.

And, another resident demanded for a report from the Electoral Commission of Zambia as it is not necessary to be talking about the amendment and delimitation of the constitutions without the report.

He wondered why the Minister of Justice has failed to produce the report on the delimitation of constituencies.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Justice, Princess Kasune said it is unfortunate that some people started criticizing the drafted constitution before understanding it.

However, the minister said that in as much as the report is important, there is a need to appreciate the delimitation constituencies and assure that the said report will soon be availed.

