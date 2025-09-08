KATEKA CLAIMS ZESCO’S MISMANAGEMENT LEAVING ZAMBIANS IN THE DARK WHILE UPND IS FOCUSED ON POPULARITY.





For the last three years and a half, the nation has had the worst power load-shedding it has ever experienced since independence.





The UPND government’s explanation has been that ZESCO, our power utility, entered into contracts from which they could not easily extricate themselves. Zambian power has therefore been servicing our neighbouring countries at the expense of our own citizens and at the expense of our own economic growth. Zambians have come to accept this albeit, they have done so rather resentfully.





When any nation has load-shedding, the utility provides power based on a planned schedule to the different areas. They inform their customers, the number of hours they can expect power to be load-shedded for as well as the timings of that load shedding.





ZESCO has miserably failed to do this task that only requires planning and adherence to that plan.





As New Heritage Party, we have consistently complained about ZESCO’s inability to provide this service. This would make the occurrence of load-shedding slightly more bearable as it enables customers, be they businesses or otherwise, to plan their activities.



Today, we woke up to a headline in News Diggers to the effect that Copperbelt Minister Motambo had noted that ZESCO’s inability to make and adhere to their schedules was making the UPND unpopular.





This is indeed a very sad observation by the Minister. His concern should have been noted at least 2 years earlier and should border on the effect that this has on consumers rather than on the popularity of the UPND in government.





If the UPND prioritised the needs of Zambians, their popularity would be guaranteed and they would not need to worry about their waning appeal.





Please serve the Zambian people. Governing the nation based on decisions that are populist rather than what needs to be done, has cost the country dearly.





New Heritage Party in government will prioritise the needs of Zambians over all else.



CHISHALA KATEKA

President – New Heritage Party