KATEKA DEMANDS IMMEDIATE ACTION FROM PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AGAINST RTSA CEO AMON MWEEEMBA AFTER LEAKED AUDIO

TEKA DEMANDS IMMEDIATE ACTION FROM PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AGAINST RTSA CEO AMON MWEEEMBA AFTER LEAKED AUDIO





The audio of the CEO for RTSA where he was clearly practicing tribalism and that has gone viral speaks of the deep-rooted nature of the problem today. In fact, it brings out a number of issues that have beset our country





i) Tribalism

In as much as this government has outlawed the practice of or the instigating of tribalism, it is very much alive. This is borne out by the number of appointments being made from one region and this audio reinforces what most have been stating.





We must not hide our heads in the sand and pretend that this is not happening. As New Heritage Party (NHP), we do not believe that this issue will resolve itself. We must talk about this issue of tribalism and face it head on. NHP has advocated for a National Indaba and a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to discuss these matters to bring healing and unity to the nation. We must become truly united under the One Zambia One Nation banner. It will not happen by itself.





ii) Sectarian appointments Vs Meritocracy

Our institutions, under successive governments, have been underperforming due to the fact that they have been operating with personnel that have been employed based on sectarian (tribal as is the case in the RTSA issue, regional or party) considerations rather than being based on merit.





NHP has advocated for reforms in the Civil Service and one of the recommendations we have made in the hiring of personnel up to Permanent Sectary level, is that the employment be based strictly on a meritocracy rather than on a sectarian basis and that appointments to offices not to be by political appointment but by rising through the ranks. Promotion up to the rank of Permanent Secretary to be by recommendation of the Public Service Commission to enhance transparency, consistency and security of tenure and to depoliticise the Civil Service.





iii) Application of selective justice by this government

It has been noted that when someone from the Northern or Eastern Provinces utters anything close to tribalism, they are promptly arrested and jailed. Not so with our brothers and sisters in UPND or from Southern Province. That is selective justice!!





The NHP urges the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) to be blind as to offenders. Offenders must equally face the law. LEAs must also not wait for instructions from the top as to who and who not to arrest.





iv) Indecisiveness by the Head of State – President Hakainde Hichilema.

Our President has missed many opportunities to leave a good legacy for himself. This is one of them.





With a clear audio that implicates the RTSA CEO, the President would have made a name for himself by acting speedily and decisively by firing or at the very least, suspending Mr. Mweemba, pending investigations. But then again, we have seen that the President is not decisive in such matters, as was the case with late former President Kenneth Kaunda, and who would act immediately upon a matter coming to his attention.





The NHP urges President Hichilema to take a leaf from our first republican president Dr Kenneth Kaunda, who was a decisive man and not selective in meting out discipline.





Our prayer is that what this case has brought out will begin to be worked on for a better Zambia.



CHISHALA KATEKA

President – New Heritage Party