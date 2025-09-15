KATEKA DEMANDS INDABA ON ECZ COMPOSITION

By George Zulu

NEW Heritage Party (NHP) president Chishala Kateka has urged the Zambia Centre for Inter-Party Dialogue (ZCID) to urgently convene a meeting to resolve the composition of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), among many issues, ahead of next year’s general elections.

In a letter addressed to ZCID chairperson Joyce Musenge copied to the minister of justice, all political party leaders and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chairperson, Kateka said there was an urgent need to discuss and resolve several critical matters of national importance ahead of the forthcoming 2026 General Elections.

She said the top on the agenda should be the composition of the electoral body, which had lost public confidence due to its composition.

“…ensuring the neutrality, impartiality, and independence of the ECZ is paramount for credible elections. We urge discussion on the composition of the governing body of the ECZ to instill public confidence in its ability to manage the 2026 general elections fairly,” she said.

She explained that the meeting should also discuss the Public Order Act, a law which was abused by Police officers to drive a particular political agenda.

Kateka said the application of the POA raises concerns regarding its impact on freedoms of association, assembly, and the ability of political parties to organise and campaign in a free and conducive environment. “We believe it is crucial to discuss how this Act can be applied in a manner that respects citizens’ rights while maintaining public order,” she said.

She also said the behaviour of the office of the Registrar of Societies was a source of concern as it was intruding in the operation of political parties.

Kateka proposed that the ZCID indaba should also discuss the role of the office of the Registrar of Societies and the Societies Act.

“The current application of the Societies Act has implications for Zambians’ constitutional rights to freedom of association and the ability to belong to a political organization of their choice. We propose that political parties engage in a dialogue on how to ensure that the Act is implemented in a way that respects these fundamental rights,” she said.

She said the meeting should further discuss among other issues the voting mode system, the continuous voter registration and other issues which could affect elections next year.

“The voting system to be employed by the ECZ will have a significant impact on the transparency and credibility of the elections. All political parties must be consulted and agree on a system that ensures the integrity of the electoral process. The integrity of the voters’ roll is critical for the legitimacy of the elections. We recommend discussing the processes in place for the Continuous Voter Registration Exercise to ensure that the voters’ roll is accurate, up-to-date, and free from any manipulation,” she said.

Kateka warned that failure to urgently address the concerns ahead of the 2026 general elections would be under serious scrutiny.

“Any additional issues that could impact the freeness and fairness of the 2026 elections should also be on the agenda for discussion. This includes, but is not limited to, campaign financing, media access, and the role of security forces during the election period. We believe that through open and honest dialogue, political parties can find common ground on these critical matters, contributing to a peaceful and credible electoral process,” said Kateka.

