Kateka urges compound dwellers not to be hoodwinked by sudden uptick in electricity supply





New Heritage Party (NHP) leader Chishala Kateka has urged people living in compounds not to be fooled by the government, following its sudden decision to increase hours of power supply in their respective areas.





Commenting on the sudden uptick of power in compounds, Kateka said the government was doing what it was doing in order to appease people in compounds by providing them with increased hours of power. She, however, urged residents in the compounds to tell the government that ‘mwakamba late’ (it’s too, where were





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/kateka-urges-compound-dwellers-not-to-be-hoodwinked-by-sudden-uptick-in-electricity-supply/