KATELE KALUMBA WARNS OF NRC FRAUD

KATELE WARNS OF NRC FRAUD



FORMER Minister of Home Affairs Dr Katele Kalumba says an illegal National Registration Card (NRC) Centre has been established in Matero, producing fraudulent national identity cards aimed at artificially inflating voter numbers in certain areas.





Dr Kalumba expressed doubts about the possibility of a peaceful general election if the government continued to exhibit undemocratic tendencies ahead of the August 13 general elections.





Dr Kalumba, in an interview with The Mast Monday that he had intelligence information indicating that a centre was set up in Matero where illegal NRCs were being produced and given to individuals so that they could vote in various polling centres.





“I have even alerted the intelligence system about this issue and I’m sure they have even confirmed my assertions. They know about this and I will be shocked if they play it down. This is a serious matter of national concern,” he said.





Dr Kalumba said some people had been given the same NRCs and if left unchecked, people would be able to vote in more than one polling station such as in Chawama and Chilenje on different NRC cards.



Dr Kalumba warned that if not stopped, the activities could potentially lead to the rigging of elections manually.





He said it could happen in Zambia where the system was not electronic like in other advanced countries.





“We even carried out a test, the real NRCs and the fake ones look similar. It was very difficult to tell the difference. I have intelligence, and I did inform the system about this development, and they promised to investigate the matter,” Dr Kalumba said.





He said his intelligence informed him about the clandestine issuance of NRCs happening in Matero, which started way before the official government process began.





“Actually, it began in places that were not designated but were sanctioned by the powers that be, and this had raised eyebrows because only a few individuals knew about it. It was not official,” he said.



Dr Kalumba said the clandestine undertaking started with Southern Province before Lusaka.





He described the matter as a serious national and security concern, adding that action should be taken address it as soon as possible.



Meanwhile, Dr Kalumba has expressed doubts that a peaceful election will be possible in August if the United Party for National Development (UPND) continues to stifle citizens’ rights and freedoms.





He warned that restricting freedoms of assembly, movement, and expression was a recipe for anarchy in a democratic society.



“If left unchecked, violence can erupt and would be of huge magnitude. This is what we need to avoid as a people by allowing people to speak freely, to mobilise and associate in a manner supported by the law,” he said.





Dr Kalumba said the current UPND regime was practicing the Machiavelli type of politics and that there was need to level the playing field.





He said politics did not require anger but reasonableness in order achieve national objectives.





“There is no need for politicians to insult each other. This is uncalled for, and the Constitution did not allow such trends. We need to promote unity,” he said.





He urged both the opposition and ruling party to exercise maturity when conducting their politics.



Dr Kalumba warned that creating fear in people was a time bomb, and a danger to society.





And when contacted for a comment, Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, principal public relations officer Mwala Kalaluka expressed ignorance about the matter.





Kalaluka said any such activity pertaining to the issuance of NRCs was always done within the confines of the law and in public glare, with regular updates.



“The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security is not aware of that issue, as alleged by your source. The 2025 first-ever countrywide issuance of NRCs through mobile registration is the best example of what we are talking about. If anything, if the activities you are talking about are true, those who are aware should promptly report to law enforcement agencies so that appropriate action is taken in accordance with the law,” said Kalaluka.



The Mast