Katete Projects Lag Behind Schedule as President Hichilema Visits Kulamba Ceremony





President Hakainde Hichilema arrived in Eastern Province yesterday to attend the annual Kulamba Traditional Ceremony of the Chewa people. While the event was intended to celebrate local culture, attention quickly shifted to unfulfilled government promises, raising questions about accountability and project delivery.





In a statement issued to seen by Kumwesu newsroom, PeP President and TONSE Alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo highlighted delays in two key projects that the President had pledged to complete during previous Kulamba ceremonies.





“During last year’s Kulamba, the President promised to complete the Katete-Chanida Border Road, even renaming it ‘Bally Road’ to emphasise the commitment. However, only about 2km of the approximately 60km road has been tarred to date,” Tembo reported.





He further noted that the Katete Fruit Factory, constructed under the previous administration and repeatedly promised to be opened by President Hichilema during the 2022 and 2023 Kulamba ceremonies, remains non-operational.





“These projects are critical to the economic development of Eastern Province. Yet, despite repeated assurances, there is little visible progress. Citizens are left wondering when, or if, these promises will be fulfilled,” Tembo said.





The TONSE Alliance spokesperson warned that these delays undermine public confidence in government pledges and called on the President to provide clear explanations during his address at the ceremony.





“While the people of Eastern Province welcome the President, they are also waiting for accountability. We look forward to his remarks on why these two important projects remain incomplete,” Tembo said.



©️ KUMWESU | August 30, 2025