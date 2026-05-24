KATOTOBWE BLOCKED FROM PRESIDENTIAL RACE



……as Registrar of Societies designates PeP political party as a Church



Lusaka… Saturday May 23, 2026 (SMART EAGLES)



Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) presidential candidate Eng. Chanda Katotobwe has disclosed that the Acting Registrar of Societies of altering the party’s official records by reclassifying it as a church organization, then designating a deceased person as the Secretary General without any source document or authority from the party.





Addressing journalists in Lusaka yesterday, Eng. Katotobwe, who is also former Luapula Constituency Member of Parliament under the Patriotic Front (PF), said the party discovered during the nomination process at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre (MICC) that it’s registration details at the Registrar of Societies had been fraudulently changed from a political party to a religious organization.





“We were shocked to discover that our party had been re-categorized as a church organization whose activities were listed as ‘Ministry and Preaching,'” Eng. Katotobwe said.





“This effectively meant that we could no longer undertake political activities, including filing presidential nominations.”



He said the alterations were allegedly made on May 8 and May 21 without the party’s authorization.





According to Eng. Katotobwe, party officials immediately sought clarification from Acting Chief Registrar of Societies Jason Mwambazi and Senior Registrar Harold Chiinda after discovering the changes.





“He informed us that the changes had allegedly been made from an internet café by an unknown person identified as Prince Care,” Eng. Katotobwe said.



“We questioned how an external individual could access and alter official government records without supporting documentation.”





Eng. Katotobwe further said that the Registrar’s office failed to provide documentary evidence authorizing the changes and declined to immediately restore the original party records.



He also stated further irregularities emerged regarding the position of Secretary General, where two unauthorized individuals were appointed Secretary General and inserted into the party records.





The PeP presidential candidate said the developments prevented the party from participating in the nomination process.



“It became apparent to us that there appeared to be a coordinated scheme to stop him from running for the Presidency in this year’s elections, what was done is criminal. The final authority is the people of Zambia and filling nominations is supposed to be a smooth clerical process, which is now being abused by creating administrative bottle necks to bar eligible candidates as per Zambian constitution.





He claimed that his bid for Zambia’s presidency was fundamentally about solutions to solve problems for the people.



He indicated that the people must have choice to choose from.



Meanwhile, PeP president and running mate Sean E. Tembo said the party and its candidates had suffered significant financial and political losses due to the developments.





“The party had already paid nomination fees amounting to K3,969,000 for candidates contesting various positions across the country,” Mr. Tembo said.



“Those funds now stand wasted, together with years of mobilization work and sacrifices made by our members.”





Mr. Tembo, who is also the pioneer of Tonse Alliance under Late President E

Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to intervene and direct the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security to restore the party’s records.





He also called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to extend the nomination period for PeP candidates once the matter is resolved.ECZ has extended nominations dates for MPs Mayor’s in this period and they should also extend especially with the mentioned circumstances.





“We believe such action would uphold democracy, fairness and natural justice,” Mr. Tembo said.



The party stated that formal letters had since been submitted to both President Hichilema and the Electoral Commission of Zambia requesting intervention.