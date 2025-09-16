KATOTOBWE STANDS WITH LUNGU FAMILY AMID NATION’S GRIEF OVER DELAYED BURIAL





….as he graces the official launch of Fr. Nicholas Mubanga’s book “Extracted From The Heart”



Kitwe… Monday September 15, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



Luapula Constituency PF Member of Parliament Eng. Chanda Katotobwe says the demise of the late 6th Republican President, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, and subsequent events, which have resulted in the remains of the late President being in a mortuary pending unresolved burial for over three months is extremely grave and unprecedented in our country.





Eng Katotobwe noted that while the widow Esther Lungu, former First Lady, the children , late President Lungu’s relatives, the people of Zambia continue mourning, this weighs heavily on the nation.





He has assured the former First Lady and the Lungu family that he sincerely stands with them during this trying, traumatising moment for the family.





He said this in Kitwe during the official launch of “Extracted From The Heart” book authored by Fr. Nicholas Mubanga.



Meanwhile, Eng Katotobwe said the book beautifully contains both deep thought/details and deep inspiration in simplified easy reading for all.





“I’m not only delighted but profoundly humbled and privileged to stand here as Guest of Honour in front of distinguished, eminent, accomplished women and men, brothers and sisters from all walks of life,” he said.





“When I first heard the title of ba Fr. Nicholas book “Extracted From The Heart” I thought to myself this is going to be very deep or extra ordinary inspiration. Knowing ba Father, I further realised that this book shall beautifully contain both deep thought/details and deep inspiration in simplified easy reading for all, which is a hallmark of ba Fathers books.”





He described Fr. Mubanga as an extraordinary personality..



“Ba Father is a man who wears many hats – priest, lawyer, teacher, philanthropist, author – and somehow manages to wear all these hats with extra ordinary grace. Ba Father writes that he draws his wisdom from philosophers, mothers, teachings of Christ, and yet introduces novelty wisdom, and all this is wrapped up in one volume – that one volume is Fr. Niko,” he added.





“This evening, as we celebrate the audacious achievements of our Fr. Nicholas, we also carry in our hearts a shared deep sorrow and grief. The demise of our late 6th Republican President, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, and subsequent events, which has resulted in the remains of our late President being in a mortuary pending unresolved burial for over three months is extremely tragic. While the widow ba mama Ester Lungu, former First Lady, the children , late President Lungu’s relatives, the people of Zambia continue mourning, this weighs heavily on our nation. To ba mama Ester Lungu and ECL family, I say with all sincerity we stand with you.”





The book launch was held on Saturday evening, 14th September, 2025, at Lunte Lodge in Kitwe.





The other speakers were Fr. Brian Mulenga from Mufulira, Fr Salangeti, and Prof Muyunda Mwanalushi.





Others present at the colourful event were Hon. Kampamba Mulenga, former Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda, Hon. Micheal Katambo among others dignitaries