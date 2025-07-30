Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seen on date

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were pictured on a dinner date at a swanky restaurant in Montreal, Canada.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the pop star and former Canadian Prime Minister were seen dining together Monday night, July 28, at Le Violon.

According to the publication, an eyewitness said the two sipped cocktails and shared several dishes.

At one point, the chef came to greet the duo and after their meal, Perry and Trudeau made their way to the kitchen to thank the staff personally.

Katy, who is making her way through Canada while on tour, recently became single following her split from Orlando Bloom. The two share a daughter.

Meanwhile, Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie separated in 2023 after an 18-year marriage.