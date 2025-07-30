Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau spotted together again walking dog

Things seem to be getting serous between newly-single singer Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.

Earlier, it was reported that the singer and the former Canadian prime minister stepped out for dinner on Monday, July 28.

However, before their dinner date, the pair went for a casual stroll at the park, according to TMZ.

In the photos obtained by the outlet, Trudeau, 53, who wore jeans, a navy T-shirt and a cap, was all smiles as he strolled down Montreal’s Mount Royal Park with Perry, 40, who sported jeans, a white top, white flats and a sun hat that largely covered her face.

During the stroll, Perry also held a furry dog close to her chest.

Later that night, TMZ reported, they cozied up over drinks at Taverne Atlantic.

The dinner came one month after Perry and Orlando Bloom, 48 ended their engagement and broke up after nine years together. They share a daughter.

On his part, Trudeau split from ex wife Sophie Grégoire in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The exes share children Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.