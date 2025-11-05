KAUNDA DENIES WANTING TO CHANGE SP OFFICE BEARERS



KELVIN Kaunda says it is laughable that he is being accused of wanting to change the Socialist Party (SP) office bearers when he does not even know where the Registrar of Societies offices are located.



Kaunda says the accusation is not only laughable but also defamatory. Recently, SP leader Dr Fred M’membe claimed he had been informed that Kaunda and others intended to go to the Registrar of Societies to change the party’s office bearers.





Dr. M’membe described the situation as a replay of the PF’s Miles Sampa and Robert Chabinga saga. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security distanced itself, along with the Office of the Registrar of Societies, from the claims.



News Diggers