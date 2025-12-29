Kaunda Square man drills different women in parents’ house, siblings take him to court

A 48-YEAR OLD anti-pork advocate and sabbath keeping man of Lusaka’s Kaunda Square Stage One komboni has been ordered to vacate his parents’ house for feasting on different women in the very house he was born in, despite failing to renovate it.





This is in a matter in which Robert Siame, 56, of Chibombo District, on behalf of his five other siblings, dragged his younger brother, Vincent Siame, to court for failing to maintain the house left to them by their parents, despite paying no rent.





The siblings complained to the Matero Local Court that Vincent had been living in the house since he was still in nappies in 1977, but was unwilling to renovate it, even though he had been using it extensively to showcase his romantic pleasuring skills on women.





“We want him to leave the house because he doesn’t maintain it. He has a sense of entitlement, saying he cannot vacate the house because our mother gave it to him. When mum died, we called a meeting and agreed that he should leave, but he refused,” explained Siame on behalf of the other siblings.





They complained that Vincent, whom many of his SDA fellows could refer to as a Davidian because of his behaviour, had not only seen more wet culverts of sugar than a gynaecologist, but also had a huge appetite for dismantling ridges (imputa) of nshima he did not pay for most of it facilitated by his elder sister who lives in the same family house with him.





The siblings told the court that they had tried everything to convince their brother to leave the house so that the family could earn income from it, but he had flatly refused.





They explained that at one point, the family agreed that Vincent would start paying K1,500 for the two rooms he occupied so they could renovate the house, but he failed to honour the agreement.





Instead, when the time came to pay the K1,500, Vincent could not default and held a secret debt restructuring meeting with his uncle, who allegedly permitted him to pay only K900.





“First we agreed that he should be paying and he accepted. By month-end in November this year, he did not pay and said the money would be ready on December 10. We waited, but up to now, nothing,” Siame lamented.

“After some time, Vincent only managed to give K900, stating that our uncle permitted him to pay that amount because houses in Kaunda Square go for about K850. We were shocked because our uncle was never part of our meeting when we discussed this, so we don’t know how he could have permitted such an amount without our consent.”





The siblings further complained that despite refusing to pay full rent, Vincent had enjoyed the rare privilege of using the family house as a free venue for different women, as he reportedly goes for anything in a skirt capable of spreading their legs for his Ukrainian missile.





“What hurts us the most is that he has no respect for our elder sister whom he stays with. He changes women like football jerseys in her presence, our first born. Even when mum was alive, he married from the same house,” complained Siame.



“We want him to leave so that he can be independent, since he has failed to pay rent. We are tired of his excuses.”





In his defence, the 48 year old Vincent who looked at his siblings like theu had swallowed hundred kilograms of pork told the court that he did not have the kind of money his siblings were demanding for rent when people in the compound pay about K850 per month.





He said he also did not have a stable income, as he only makes about K2,500 per month from his popcorn making business.



“I married while my mother was alive in that same house because she told me, ‘You can even marry from here because you are the one keeping me.’ My ex-wife and I were taking care of my mum. My ex-wife used to bathe my mother, it’s just that my family did not appreciate her,” he said.





“It was my mother who said I could continue living there and even build something in the remaining space, but every time I try to make progress, my siblings interfere.”





He added that it was unfair for his siblings to want him out of the house when they had not taken him to school when he was young.

In his judgment, Magistrate Lewis Mumba ordered that Vincent vacates the house within three months so that everyone could benefit.



Like Zambian football fans after Chipolopolo’s match last Friday, Vincent was left calculating whether he stood any chance of winning the case on appeal.





“That is family property. No one owns it individually, and it should be shared equally. You should put this man in order. Your siblings do not hate you; they just want you to be responsible. I give you three months to vacate the house, starting end of January.

You are old enough to take care of yourself. Sell the property and share it among yourselves. If you put a tenant in that house, everyone, including Vincent should benefit equally, because no one owns that property,” said Magistrate Mumba.

By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 29, 2025