KAWAMBWA A SIGN THAT UPND IS GONE- Hon. Munir Zulu

KAWAMBWA A SIGN THAT UPND IS GONE



Lumezi Independent member of Parliament Munir Zulu says the Kawambwa by-election has shown that the ruling UPND is gone come 2026.





Zulu says the UPND is just deceiving itself as whatever they did in Kawambwa will not happen in 2026.



In an article below availed to Zambian Eye, Zulu the camping of cabinet ministers and use of police will not happen as in a general election, if is each one for himself.





The Kawambwa Bye Election!



If I speak to it holistically, I may be arrested for seditious practices but let me speak to it in form of an advise to those that have ears.



The alertness levels that have been exhibited by the general populace speaks to one issue and that is if it was a general election then the ruling Party is done and dusted. In a general election the abuse of police men and women is very minimal as they all try to be neutral to avoid being found on partisan lines. It is a difficult task to abuse the police in a general election as its always everyone for himself and God for us all .



If at all the rumours circulating are true, I feel sorry for the ruling Party today . You can not have this kind of pressure in your first term of being in office to an extent of registering fresh voters in the night, ferry the newly registered voters to a different district just to create an impression that you can win an election ! How do you even have them vote from a different constituency when you are using the 2021 electoral register? It’s better you lose and have a self introspection than deceive yourselves with fake analysis.



You are in government and yet you send the entire cabinet to defeat a man whom you have detained. Honourable Chilangwa has proven that had he not been detained, him alone is equivalent to the number of cabinet ministers and permanent secretaries put together. How else can one explain this type of desperation?



The General election won’t have fake charges being slapped on any future candidates as parliament would have been dissolved and so no illegal orders shall be executed.



The best way is to reduce the cost of living and fulfill the campaign promises. That’s the medicine  for a re election and not police brutality.

I Remain MZ