KAWAMBWA IS DEAR TO US – PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

May 2,2025

President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed the United Party for National Development (UPND)’s unwavering commitment to the people of Kawambwa and Luapula Province, recognizing their overwhelming support during recent by-elections.

Speaking at a packed Public Square in Kawambwa Constituency, President Hichilema thanked the residents of Kawambwa and Pambashe for entrusting the UPND with their vote.

“The people of Luapula have demonstrated true patriotism, and we owe them development, unity, and prosperity,” he said.

He assured the public that the government will intensify its development agenda, creating more jobs, businesses, and opportunities in Kawambwa and beyond.

President Hichilema stressed that his administration remains focused on national unity and improving the quality of life for every Zambian.

In a bold show of confidence, all Independent Council Chairpersons from Milenge, Mwansabombwe, and Chembe districts officially endorsed President Hichilema’s candidature for the 2026 General Election.

The chairpersons praised the UPND government for its effective use of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to uplift communities.

“We have seen the impact of President Hichilema’s leadership through CDF projects that are transforming our areas,” one Chairperson said.

UPND Luapula Province Chairperson Alfred Mwape echoed the endorsement, urging aspiring candidates to hold their ambitions until after 2026.

The event also witnessed mass defections from opposition parties, including the Socialist Party and the Patriotic Front (PF), to the ruling UPND.

Led by Bangweulu Constituency Chairperson George Chin’gandu, several Socialist Party members from Samfya joined the UPND, signaling growing national confidence in the ruling party.

PF members from Kawambwa and Pambashe, led by Constituency Chairlady Priscilla Mwaba, also defected to UPND, citing inclusive policies like free education and CDF-driven development.

“The free education policy has lifted many families, and CDF has given communities power to develop locally,” she said.

Mrs. Mwaba emphasized that the UPND has not only promised but delivered progress across sectors.

“We are witnessing a government that listens, acts, and delivers for all Zambians,” she said.

©️ UPND MEDIA TEAM