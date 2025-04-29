KAWANA DEFENDS HH’s LEADERSHIP AMID OPPOSITION CRITICISM



Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana, has expressed disappointment over claims by opposition political parties that President Hakainde Hichilema is “working hard doing the wrong things.”



Mr. Kawana said in an interview in Livingstone that such claims are unsurprising, as the opposition is accustomed to doing the wrong things to the extent that when someone does the right thing, they perceive it as wrong.



He stated that, contrary to these claims, President Hichilema is working diligently to correct past wrongs and restructure the debt accumulated by the previous regime.



Mr. Kawana said that to ensure all Zambians benefit from the national resources, President Hichilema reintroduced free education and reinstated meal allowances for university students.



He further noted that, due to President Hichilema’s efforts, the country’s economy, which was previously in decline under the Patriotic Front (PF) government, is now experiencing positive growth.



Mr. Kawana advised opposition political parties to learn from President Hichilema’s hard work, emphasizing that the era of embezzling public funds is over.



He assured Zambians that the country is on a path to greatness under President Hichilema’s leadership and dedication.



ZNBC