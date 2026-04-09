Kaweche Kaunda dies on Ndola business trip

KAWECHE Kaunda, son of Zambia’s founding President Kenneth Kaunda, has died in Ndola while on a business trip.

Kaweche, 67, died in the early hours of today at a lodge where he had been staying.

His eldest brother colonel Panji Kaunda who is also Zambia’s High Commissioner to Malawi, confirmed the death to ZNBC.

He said the cause of death is yet to be established and will only be determined after a post mortem examination.

Kaweche, the fifth of Dr Kaunda’s children was five years old when his father became Zambia’s first President in 1964.

He was also known for taking care of the late former President in his final days and was involved in the court battle over Kaunda’s burial place, a case he later lost.

Col Kaunda described the death of his younger brother as devastating.

Kaweche becomes the fifth of Dr Kaunda’s children to die, after, Masuzyo, Wezi, Dr Waza and Kambarage.

His mother and former first lady Betty Kaunda died in 2012 while Dr Kaunda died in 2021.

Kalemba, April 9, 2026