🔶 KAWECHÉ KAUNDA FOUND DEAD IN NDOLA AS FAMILY SEEKS ANSWERS



Kaweche Kaunda travelled to Ndola on business. By morning, he was gone.





His death was confirmed by his brother, Panji Kaunda, who said Kaweche was found dead in his room. What caused his death is still not known. Authorities are now waiting for a post-mortem to provide answers.





Kaweche was part of one of Zambia’s most recognised families, but he lived a quieter life away from the spotlight that defined his father, Kenneth Kaunda. While the former president shaped the country’s political foundation, Kaweche remained largely private.

He was 67.





Even so, the name carries weight.



His death has been reported consistently across the country’s major newspapers, all pointing to the same core facts: he travelled to Ndola for business, and he was later found dead.





There is no official cause yet. The government has stepped in to support the family. Information Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana said authorities are working with relatives and will announce funeral arrangements once everything is in place.





For now, the questions remain. What happened in that room in Ndola?

What will the post-mortem reveal?





Until those answers come, the country is left with a confirmed loss and an unanswered cause.