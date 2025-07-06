KAY SAYS HE STOPED UNIVERSITY BECAUSE WHEN THE LECTURER WOULD ASK HIM A QUESTION, HIS CLASSMATES WOULD START RECORDING





Kay, one half of top Kopala duo Chanda na Kay opened up about his stay at Cavendish University Zambia when he answered a question from Kenny T 1 ON 1 podcast host Kenny T who sort to find out if the rapper was still in school.





Kay told Kenny T that he had struggled through school as he was constantly being recorded when he went for classes. The rapper was studying for a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.





The rapper continued as he revealed one of the toughest experiences while in university. The rapper said he would go for class, looking good with a MacBook and a nice phone, settling on his seat.





When the lecturer would point at him to give a response to a question, the whole class would bring out their phones and start to record him, and so he stopped going for class.





When Kenny T asked if he would return, Chanda would pass a comment about Kay making such moves public like he did when he started.





Kay would defend himself by saying the publicity that came with his enrollment into university was not by his own will. The rapper revealed that he was told to stand, hold a document, and be comfortable.





In his mind, he thought the picture was for a student ID but only to find the school had posted, and so the news of him starting tertiary education went viral.





Kay, who said, “Ulunkumbwa lwandi,” was his reason for starting tertiary education would trend in December 2020 as the public applauded him for his bold move, which most artists who have become a musical success would not take.





Four years later, since his enrollment into Cavendish University Zambia’s BA in Economics programme, Kay says he is still thinking about going back to school whilst Chanda says despite his duo mate persuading him when he enrolled in December 2020, he sees no need of going to seeking tertiary education.





READ MORE: https://zedifyonline.com/kay-says-he-stoped-university-because-when-the-lecturer-would-ask-him-a-question-his-classmates-would-start-recording/