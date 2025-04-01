KAZABU WARNS AGAINST POLITICISING FOOTBALL

Veteran football administrator Luxon Kazabu says he is disappointed by the action of the Judge who granted the injunction that halted the FAZ elective annual general meeting last Saturday.

Kazabu, a FAZ life member, said there were no compelling grounds contained in the affidavit by the plaintiff and as such, the Judge should have declined the application.

He questioned what irreparable damage could the plaintiff have suffered if the injunction was not granted and the FAZ elections went ahead.

“As a concerned citizen and life member of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), I am shocked by the conduct of some mischievous individuals who despite the guidance from FIFA decided to rock the boat by obtaining a court order at the eleventh hour and stopped the AGM from taking place for selfish interests to the amazement and disappointment of the delegates and the nation. I am also disappointed by the action of the Judge who granted the injunction when there were no compelling grounds contained in the affidavit by the plaintiff and as such, she should have declined the application, especially that it was heard exparte,” Kazabu said.

“Surely, the matter before the Judge was that of private interest vs public interest. Clearly, public interest has an upper hand. If I may ask, what irreparable damage could the plaintiff have suffered if the injunction was not granted? By granting the injunction public interest was injured. A new Executive Committee was not elected despite a lot of money being spent,” he said.

Kazabu warned against politicising football matters after the elective FAZ annual general meeting failed to take place last Saturday due to a court order.

He fears that FIFA may punish Zambia over third party interference in football administration.

“In this day and age, there is no room for gymnastics. To the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts, National Sports Council of Zambia, FAZ and its affiliates, my humble appeal is that they should at all times act in a manner that does not place football at a risk that has dire consequences. What happened at the AGM on Saturday 29th March, 2025, must not be allowed to recur because it has serious consequences and as I write I don’t know what sanctions could be underway from FIFA whose guidance was defied with impunity and they were made to spend money for nothing. Finally, as a nation, we must keep politics away from football,” Kazabu said.

Icengelo Radio