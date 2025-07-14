Kazadi appears before Livingstone High Court today

DETAINED filmmaker David Kazadi is appearing before the Livingstone High Court under police escort, following a Writ of Habeas Corpus that forced police bosses to produce him or risk jail time for contempt.



His appearance follows a court order issued last week, demanding that Livingstone Central Police explain why Kazadi has been held without charge, after he was rearrested while filming in the tourist capital.



The reason for his recapture was not clear but it is alleged that it is related to the film maker’s first apprehension over charges of the viral sextape that featured socialite and model Mwaka Halwindi.



Kazadi, who said he has been left traumatised by the unexplained detention, is now seeking justice through his Legal Aid lawyers.

Pictures and Story by George Musonda

Source: Kalemba