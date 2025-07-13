KAZADI’S S33XT@P3 WAS TRAUMATISING TO WATCH – REV MWAMBAZI

KAZADI’S SEXTAPE WAS TRAUMATISING TO WATCH – REV MWAMBAZI





By Peggy Mwansakilwa,



13th July 2025



“I’m going to drop my s33x t@pe at midnight,” those were David Kazadi’s words on camera, spoken long before the now-infamous video surfaced.





Joke or not, it happened and ever since, social media timelines have been lit. But for Reverend Walter Mwambazi, it’s more than just talk, he says watching the video was traumatising and there’s nothing nice about it.





Mwambazi says he doesn’t know what the endgame was for Kazadi and Mwaka but whatever it was, it wasn’t innocent. He says the two deliberately put out explicit content despite knowing the influence they hold, and that whatever they were up to, the two of them are promoters of wickedness.





He says what saddens him is that in this country,…



Newsdiggers