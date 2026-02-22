KAZUNGULA BRIDGE AUTHORITY APPOINTS INAUGURAL BOARD TO DRIVE REGIONAL INTEGRATION.

The Kazungula Bridge Authority (KBA) is pleased to announce the appointment of its inaugural Board of Directors, comprising esteemed leaders from Botswana and Zambia.

The Board will provide strategic guidance and oversight, driving the KBA’s mission to promote regional integration, economic growth, and sustainable development.

Their expertise and commitment will be instrumental in shaping the Authority’s vision and ensuring its success.

The KBA looks forward to working with its Board of Directors to deliver on its mandate and serve the people of Botswana and Zambia