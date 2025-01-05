KAZUNGULA UPND MEETING RESOLUTIONS DECLARED INVALID



The Southern Province United Party for National Development (UPND) leadership has nullified resolutions made during a January 1 meeting in Kabuyu, Kazungula District. The meeting, which saw selected district, constituency, and ward officials pass a vote of no confidence against District Chairman Shebby Mushabati and appoint new office bearers, has been deemed unconstitutional.



In a statement issued on January 3, Provincial UPND Chairman Mr. Billiard Makwembo described the meeting as unauthorized, saying, “The Provincial Committee was neither consulted nor informed of the meeting.”



Mr. Makwembo cited Article 42(c) of the UPND constitution, which grants the Provincial Management Committee exclusive authority to supervise and coordinate district activities. “The only body allowed to sanction such a meeting is the Provincial Committee,” he said.





He further highlighted procedural lapses, noting that Article 70, which outlines steps for addressing grievances and disciplinary actions, had been disregarded. “None of the required processes were followed in arriving at the decisions made during the January 1 meeting,” Mr. Makwembo stated.





As a result, he declared, “I, therefore, using powers vested in me by the party constitution as amended in 2021, declare the said meeting and its resolutions null and void.”





Mr. Makwembo confirmed that all leadership positions remain unchanged, asserting, “The leadership structure returns to its original status as it was prior to the meeting.”





He urged dissatisfied members to follow proper channels, stating, “Any grievances should be addressed to my office within 14 days of receiving this communication.”





The statement was copied to the National Chairman, Secretary General, Provincial Minister, Member of Parliament, and Chairman of Elections, underscoring the importance of adhering to party protocols.





The decision reflects Mr. Makwembo’s commitment to upholding the UPND constitution and ensuring discipline within the party’s ranks.