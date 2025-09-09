KBF APOLOGIZES TO ZAMBIANS FOR SUPPORTING UPND IN THE REMOVAL OF EDGAR LUNGU FROM POWER.





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Zambia Must Prosper leader, Kelvin Bwalya Fube, has tendered a public apology to Zambians for supporting the United Party for National Development (UPND) during the 2021 general elections, saying his decision to back the removal of late former President Edgar Lungu from office has turned into a grave mistake.





Speaking during a media briefing, Mr. Fube charged that four years under the UPND administration has brought deep disappointment, as the country is now wounded by betrayal and burdened by economic and social suffering.





He explained that while he once acknowledged flaws in President Lungu’s administration, the situation under the New Dawn government has proven far worse than he anticipated.





The opposition leader has therefore extended an apology to former First Lady Esther Lungu and the Lungu family, criticizing what he described as the indignity with which government has handled the legacy and burial case of the late former President.





Mr. Fube added that such treatment demonstrates that Zambia has not yet healed and urged the nation to work towards unity.



