KBF leading in Tonse Alliance Faction



Zambia Must Prosper Party leader, Kelvin Fube Bwalya is set to scoop the leadership of the Tonse Alliance faction led by Dr. Dan Pule.





Inside sources disclosed that the dynamics in the Alliance favoured KBF against Mporokoso MP, Brian Mundubile





“The so-called ECL Movement has no political party and is no longer the anchor party. It has therefore lost significant influence and dominance. It’not like the PF Tonse were the party was guaranteed to provide a presidential candidate”





Details have emerged that the architect, former State House Special assistant for politics, Zumani Zimba has lost the plot and influence and his schemes have ended up weakening the PF faction in Tonse Alliance called “ECL Movement”.





The movement is hoping that the delegates will elect to elect Mundubile.



●KBF demanded that the so called “ECL Movement” is an illegal and undefined entity and should have less numbers.





● KBF rejected that the proposal that the Vice Chairperson elected should be the running mate.





● Mprokoso MP, Hon Brian Mundubile led a team that included Shiwangandu MP, Stephen Kampyongo, Lunte MP, Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya, former Secretary General Davies Mwila, lawyer Derby Aongola, and Zumani Zimba and Chanoda Ngwira.





● Zumani Zimba has proposed that Dan Pule must vacate his position as Chairperson since he was a candidate and that after the election of the new Chairperson will become the presidential candidate.

Tonse Alliance faction Chairperson Dan Pule also is hoping to win the leadership.