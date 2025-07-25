KBF NOT RECOGNIZED AS MEMBER OF TONSE ALLIANCE, SAYS YOUTH LEADER





The President of the Southern African Students and Youth Development Association (SASYDA), Ibrahim Kabwe Mwamba, has clarified that Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) is not a recognized member of the Tonse Alliance.





In a statement, Mwamba said that despite KBF’s assertions, he has never formally joined the alliance, as he has not followed the official procedure of appending his signature to the Tonse Alliance constitution. He urged KBF to apply through the appropriate channels if he wishes to be officially recognized.





Mwamba also addressed the status of Professor Dan Pule, noting that his role as interim chairman was elective and that he later chose to serve as deputy to former President Edgar Lungu. He emphasized that, according to the Tonse Alliance constitution, the Patriotic Front (PF), as the anchor party, is mandated to lead the alliance. He added that there is no provision in the constitution allowing the deputy chairman to assume leadership of the alliance.





Reaffirming his own membership, Mwamba stated that he had signed the alliance’s constitution and committed to its terms. He maintained that KBF, through his Zambia Must Prosper movement, has not taken such steps and therefore holds no official status within the alliance.





He concluded by calling on KBF to seek formal recognition from the Acting Chairman of the Tonse Alliance, Hon. Given Lubinda.