KBF WALKS AWAY FROM TONSE, FRED M’MEMBE WALKS IN



….Zambia Must Prosper Reportedly Withdraws from Tonse Alliance Amid Internal Frictions.





Lusaka — Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) is reported to have withdrawn from the Tonse Alliance, amid growing concerns over internal coordination and leadership practices within the opposition grouping, according to sources said to be close to the matter.





While no official statement had been publicly issued at the time of reporting, individuals familiar with internal deliberations allege that the decision was influenced by what has been described as persistent organisational dysfunction within the alliance. These sources suggest that leadership structures dominated by the Patriotic Front (PF) have allegedly limited meaningful participation by smaller political parties.





It is further claimed that Zambia Must Prosper raised concerns over what insiders describe as a “bulldozing approach” to leadership, in which strategic decisions were allegedly imposed without adequate consultation. According to these accounts, alternative viewpoints from alliance partners were reportedly disregarded, undermining the collective character the alliance was originally intended to embody.





Sources also allege that confusion within the Patriotic Front has contributed to a broader lack of political direction, a development that, according to those close to ZMP, has left many Zambians uncertain about the alliance’s policy coherence and future trajectory.





Political observers, speaking informally, suggest that ZMP’s reported withdrawal reflects unease over what they describe as an erosion of internal democracy within opposition alliances. Although these claims remain unconfirmed, analysts note that such dynamics, if accurate, tend to weaken coalition politics by privileging hierarchy over consensus.





Individuals said to be aligned with Zambia Must Prosper maintain that the party views itself as a principles-driven political organisation and was increasingly uncomfortable remaining in an alliance allegedly characterised by unilateral decision-making. The reported move is therefore being interpreted in some quarters as an attempt by ZMP to reassert its ideological autonomy and institutional credibility.





As of now, neither the Tonse Alliance leadership nor the Patriotic Front has publicly responded to the reported development. Meanwhile, Zambia Must Prosper is said to be considering alternative political strategies, including direct engagement with the electorate outside alliance structures.





Until official confirmation is issued, these developments remain subject to clarification. However, the reports underscore ongoing tensions within opposition formations and highlight the challenges of maintaining cohesion in politically diverse alliances.





SOURCE: Patriotic Front FB page