KBF’S PARTY MOURNS TUTWA NGULUBE

Media Statement

ZMP PRESIDENT KBF MOURNS TUTWA

ZMP Party President Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) has learnt with a sense of shock the untimely death of former PF Kabwe Member of Parliament, Tutwa Ngulube.

President KBF says the death of Mr. Ngulube is a sad episode not only for his immediate family but the people of Kabwe and the nation as a whole.

He says he enjoyed a cordial working relationship with Mr. Ngulube both as a lawyer and politician of immense knowledge.

Mr. Bwalya has described Mr. Ngulube as a vibrant and dynamic young leader whose contribution to the country’s development will be greatly missed.

The President has since sent his condolences to the Ngulube family and wished them God’s strength and guidance during this difficult period.

