KBN POLL IS ‘FLAWED AND FRAUDULENT’ – SIMUUWE



UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe says KBN TV’s national opposition leadership survey indicating that 76.3% of the respondents want change of leadership in 2026 is flawed and fraudulent as it does not represent the views of masses.





The TV station indicated that the online survey was conducted for over a week with respondents from across all the 10 provinces of Zambia and has also put PF Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile in front with 20.7 percent votes as the favourite figure to lead an opposition coalition into next year’s elections.





But in an interview, Mr Simuuwe said the survey has not indicated the number of eligible voters that were reached online.





“The publication is, first of all, fraudulent. They were doing it online, you need to also ask yourself, out of over the eligible voters, how many are online.





“If you are going to conduct a survey on general elections, the sample is targeted. You must have a voter register from the Electoral Commission of Zambia,” the media director stated.



ZDM