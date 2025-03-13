KBN TV EDITORIAL VERDICT – THERE WILL BE NO CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT BEFORE THE 2026 ELECTIONS



Having listened to several voices from across the country, we can project that there will be no constitutional amendment before the 2026 elections. Even if a draft is published, there is simply no time and no consensus.





The only time remaining on the UPND watch is to reduce the cost of living, lower the price of mealie meal, reduce the cost of fuel, fight corruption, end loadshedding and improve the living standards of Zambians as per campaign promises.





We consider the current unusual and desperate push to change the constitution a year before the elections as dead on arrival and not going anywhere.



Based on our analysis of trends and public uproar, it’s not possible for Mr. Hakainde Hichilema to marshal support and build consensus around his singlehandedly proposed amendment to the constitution.





We hold the view that maybe Zanbians would have given him the benefit of doubt, but his Youth Day announcement in Mongu that a draft already exists and people should first read its contents, was the last straw that broke the Carmel’s back.



Several quarters across the nation have reacted angrily to what they perceive as a ploy to rubber stamp a process that lacks merit, transparency and consensus.





It’s finished, the constitutional amendment project is a closed chapter. If Mr. Hichilema considers himself a democratic leader and values the nation, he should search his conscience and listen to the voices of the citizens.



If he insists to go ahead against the will of the people, then we firmly support those who want to exercise their democratic right to protest this desperate attempt to rape the constitution.





In all the episodes of this sad circus, it’s not Mr. Hichilema who is at fault. It’s his team of advisors who are carelessly exposing him because they fear to advise and tell him the truth.



If his advisors can’t tell him the truth, we will help them and say, Mr. President, your proposed route to amend the constitution within a year and before a very crucial election is very dangerous.





We must remind the UPND Government that there’s a process to constitutional amendment and no matter how hard you may try, you will not succeed to circumvent that process.



The fact that CSOs have said no, the Church has said no, political parties have said no, citizens have said no, is a signal that Mr. Hichilema should stand down and shelve the constitutional amendment agenda



The last ditch attempt to use the influence of musicians such as Macy2 and Mampi, claiming they would be adopted to contest as MPs, is a cheap ploy to hoodwink the youth population.



Both Macy2 and Mampi, if they so wish, can apply to be adopted as aspiring members of Parliament without amending the constitution.





The constitution is very clear, any youth above the age of 21 qualifies to stand as a member of Parliament.



In the absence of a clear roadmap and process as outlined below, there is no legal, constitutional or moral justification to alter the current constitution:





1. Establishment of a Technical Committee



Mandate

The committee is tasked with consulting the public, reviewing existing constitutional provisions, and drafting a new constitution that incorporates the views and aspirations of the people.





2. Public Consultations



Provincial Conventions

The Technical Committee conducts consultations at provincial centers to gather input from citizens. These conventions allow people from different regions to voice their opinions and suggestions.





Stakeholder Engagement

The committee engages with various stakeholders, including civil society organizations, political parties, traditional leaders, and international experts on constitutional law and practice.





3. Drafting the Constitution.



Incorporation of Views

The committee reviews the input gathered during consultations and incorporates these views into the draft constitution.



Best Practices.

The committee also considers best international constitutional practices and provisions of international conventions on human rights.





4. Release of the Draft Constitution.



Public Access.

The draft constitution is made available to the public for review and feedback. This step ensures transparency and allows citizens to scrutinize the proposed document.





Feedback Collection.

The committee collects feedback from the public and stakeholders, which may lead to further revisions of the draft.



5. Validation and Adoption



Validation ; The draft constitution is validated through a series of meetings and discussions with key stakeholders to ensure it accurately reflects the will of the people.





Adoption:

The final draft is presented to the National Assembly for debate and approval. If approved, it is enacted into law through a 2 thirds majority vote of the parliament to become the new constitution of Zambia.





6. Implementation.



Commencement Date:

The new constitution includes provisions for its commencement date and transitional arrangements to ensure a smooth transition to the new constitutional regime.





Public Awareness:

Efforts are made to educate the public about the new constitution and its provisions to ensure widespread understanding and compliance.