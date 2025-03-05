KBN TV Station: The Truthful Media House That UPND Fears and Fights to Silence- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

KBN TV Station: The Truthful Media House That UPND Fears and Fights to Silence



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



In every democracy, the media stands as the last line of defense between the people and tyranny. It is the voice that exposes deception, corruption, and incompetence. In Zambia, that voice is KBN TV station. Fearless and unwavering, KBN TV station has consistently exposed the lies, broken promises, and failures of the UPND government. Because the truth is uncomfortable for those who thrive on deceit, the UPND, led by Minister of Information Cornelius Mweetwa, has launched a full-scale war against KBN TV station, desperately trying to silence it.





Instead of fixing the mess they have created and delivering on their grand promises, the UPND government has chosen to attack the media, believing that suppressing the truth will blind the Zambian people. But Mr. Mweetwa and his government are making one fatal mistake. Zambians are not fools. They see through the lies, they feel the pain of a failing economy, and they know exactly who the real liars are.





Mweetwa’s Desperate Attacks Reveal a Panicked Government



On March 4, 2025, in a show of pure desperation, Mr. Mweetwa called KBN TV station the “number one lying TV station” during a press briefing. But here is the reality. KBN TV station does not manufacture lies; it exposes them. That is precisely why the UPND government is panicking. It is the UPND that has lied to the Zambian people, promising economic relief, jobs, and a better life, only to deliver more suffering, higher prices, and deeper frustration.





The truth is brutal, and the UPND cannot handle it. That is why they are attacking KBN TV station instead of addressing the real problems facing the nation. They think that by intimidating the press, they can control the narrative. But Zambia is not a dictatorship and no government, no matter how deceitful, can erase the truth.





Zambians Will Not Be Fooled



Mr. Mweetwa and the UPND must wake up to reality. Zambians are suffering and no amount of propaganda can hide that. They promised cheaper fuel, but prices have skyrocketed. They promised more jobs, but unemployment remains a crisis. They swore to reduce the cost of living, yet families can barely afford basic necessities.





Instead of fixing these failures, the UPND government is obsessed with silencing KBN TV station. Why? Because KBN TV station is the one platform exposing these lies and holding them accountable. But let this be a warning to Mr. Mweetwa and his government. Zambians are watching and they will not be silenced.





KBN TV Station Will Not Back Down



KBN TV station is not just a media house. It is the voice of the Zambian people. No amount of intimidation, threats, or smear campaigns will silence the truth. The attacks from the UPND government only confirm one thing. KBN TV station is doing its job and it is doing it well.





If the UPND government truly believes in democracy, they should face the truth instead of running from it. If they are confident they have not failed, they should stop attacking the media and start delivering results. Until then, KBN TV station will continue to stand firm, expose lies, fight for accountability, and ensure that Zambians are not deceived.





To Mr. Mweetwa and the entire UPND government, your war against KBN TV station is a war against the truth. And history has shown time and again that the truth always wins.