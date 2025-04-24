KCM BACKS A US$32,000 HEALTH PROVISION PROJECT TO FIGHT INFANT MORTALITY CRISIS.



Konkola Copper Mines -KCM has taken a lead in providing improved neonatal healthcare in Zambia, with US$32,000 in respiratory support for newborns



This is because the Copperbelt region, a major economic area, has the second-highest death rate, mainly due to premature births, infections, and birth complications.

Malcolm Mewett, the KCM Chief Operating Officer, says preterm births at 13 percent are contributing to about 6,800 infant deaths annually.



Mr. Mewett has stressed the importance of CPAP therapy in boosting survival rates and called on healthcare professionals, the government, partners, and communities to work together to enhance newborn care, emphasizing that every newborn baby deserves the chance to survive.



He stated this in a statement read on his behave by Phyllis Chituta, the KCM Acting Chief Commercial Officer, when the Newborn Support Zambia launched a vital initiative to combat the country’s growing infant mortality crisis, where 100 babies die each week.

Raphael Chimupi, the Mufulira District Commissioner, praised KCM’s commitment to healthcare, highlighting it as a strong example of corporate responsibility.





Mr. Chimupi, who represented Mr. Elisha Matambo, the Copperbelt Minister, noted that the initiative supports Zambia’s national health priorities.



Meanwhile, Dr. Kunda Kapembwa, a neonatologist, says loss of 100 babies in a week is tragic because this can be prevented with proper care.



And Newborn Support Zambia, under the auspices of KCM – Vedanta Group, has invested US$32,000 to provide 50 advanced CPAP machines to help premature infants with breathing difficulties.



