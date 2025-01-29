Keefe D Involved In Prison Fight While Awaiting Tupac Murder Trial

Keefe D has been at the center of one of the most infamous cases in all of hip hop. He was charged with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur in 2023, and will stand trial in March.

The criminal has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. Unfortunately, he has not had an easy time behind bars. Keefe was recently involved in a nasty prison fight. TMZ reported that the inmate, born Duane Davis, fought with a fellow inmate at Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. He was subsequently hit with another criminal charge.

The outlet doesn’t state which inmate started the fight, but details the severity of it. Keefe D reportedly engaged in “mutual combat by grappling and throwing closed fist strikes.” He also put his fellow inmate in a headlock.

It took a prison guard spraying both inmates with pepper spray for the fight to be broken up. Keefe D is being charged with battery by the other inmate. He told officers that the incident was not his fault, however. The murder suspect alleges he was merely “standing his ground.”

Keefe D has maintained his innocence regarding the Tupac murder. That said, the career criminal has made some alarming statements about the rapper over the years. In his 2019 memoir Compton Street Legend, Keefe made it clear that Tupac got his just desserts. “Tupac chose the wrong game to play and the wrong n*gas to play with,” he asserted. “Suge and them should have done a better job of protecting that dude because they knew who the fck we were and the kind of sh*t we were capable of.”

Keefe also hinted at his involvement in Tupac’s death during a VLAD TV interview. The host asked the current inmate who shot Tupac. He refused to answer, but suggested that he knew. “I’m not gonna go into details on that one,” Keefe explained. “Keep the streets, homie.” The Tupac murder trial was initially set for November, 2024, but was pushed back. It’s set to begin on March 17.