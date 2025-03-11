KEEMBE ANTICIPATE MASSIVE TRANSFORMATION



………As the Constituency procures New Earth moving equipment.



March 11,2025



President Hakainde Hichilema’s enhanced Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is transforming lives across all 156 constituencies in Zambia.





Keembe Constituency has taken a major step forward by procuring earthmoving equipment to improve road infrastructure and boost economic activities.





Under the CDF, Chibombo Town Council has purchased a grader worth K5.5 million, a tractor-loader-backhoe (TLB) valued at K2.1 million, and a tipper truck costing K1.998 million.





Keembe Member of Parliament Princess Kasune said the earthmoving machines will rehabilitate and maintain roads, making transportation easier for the people.



She added that better roads will enable farmers and traders in Keembe to transport their goods more efficiently to larger markets such as Lusaka.





The lawmaker said once the roads are worked on after the rains, Keembe will experience significant development and improved connectivity.



Mrs Kasune said improved accessibility will reduce post-harvest losses, allowing farmers to earn better profits from their produce.





Keembe Member of Parliament said women marketers and farmers in the constituency are excited about the new equipment, as it will reduce wastage and increase income.



She revealed that the grader will be used to upgrade feeder roads, ensuring smooth mobility and easier access to essential services like healthcare and education.



She added that the TLB and tipper truck will support agricultural activities by improving land preparation, irrigation, and transportation of farm produce.





Keembe Member of Parliament said with good roads in place, business opportunities will increase, making Keembe a thriving hub for trade and agriculture.





She said President Hichilema’s leadership continues to deliver tangible progress through the CDF, bringing development and hope to communities.





Mrs Kasune has further appealed to the community to take a good care of the equipment so that it serves it’s intended purpose for a longer period of time.



