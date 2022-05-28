Keith Mukata’s ex-wife Maricoh Hoare wants the Lusaka High Court to allow her to go away with the matrimonial bed, a Land Rover Discovery car and trucks, among properties.

On the other hand, Ms Hoare has proposed that the court gives her former lover a bar display, wine glasses and other properties.

This is in a case Mr Mukata has asked the Lusaka High Court to allow him and his former wife to sell all the property they acquired during their five-year union and share the proceeds.

This is because the former couple, which divorced about three months ago, has failed to agree over asset settlement.