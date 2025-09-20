Keith Mwemba should also look at the National team, the level of tribalism there is unacceptable- Prophet Seer1

Prophet Seer1 writes:

I have listened to the audio more than 10 times, I only heard the man say, ZAMBIA does not belong to the East, West, South or North, Zambia belongs to all of us so I refused to sign the file until the list is balanced.





Where’s the tribalism there? Are we not supposed to be applauding this man for fighting tribalism?





President Keith Mwemba should also look at the National team, the level of tribalism there is unacceptable.





Are you telling me that Tongas do not have legs or cannot kick football?



There should be balance everywhere.



#Seer1