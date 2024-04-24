Kelly Khumalo wanted to see a sangoma after Senzo Meyiwa shooting

Kelly Khumalo, the girlfriend of slain South African football star Senzo Meyiwa, reportedly wanted to see a sangoma following his death from a fatal shooting.

This was revealed by one of the witnesses in the trial on Monday, as prosecutors in the case sought to find out the reasons why a warrant for Khumalo’s arrest was never issued when it came to light that she had been in contact with one of the suspects last year.

Kelly reportedly went to see the traditional healer for a cleansing ceremony, a ritual allegedly undertaken by accused number 1, Muzi Sibiya.

According to a sangoma, Lion Robert Zwane, Sibiya had sought medicine before the shooting but later returned for a cleansing ceremony of his own.

Meanwhile, the investigator, Sergeant Batho Mogola was grilled on why a warrant for Khumalo did not lead to her arrest after the confessions of both Sibiya and accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi implicated the songstress as the mastermind behind Meyiwa’s killing – having ordered and paid for the hit who ordered and paid for the hit.

“There is evidence that was led in this court regarding a warrant of arrest that was issued for Ms Kelly Khumalo,” said Adv Zandile Mshololo for the defence.

“I don’t remember that,” replied witness Sergeant Batho Mogola.

“Are you aware of any warrant that was issued for Ms Kelly Khumalo?” Mshololo asked.

“My lord that is not what was said. He said it was a draft application,” Mogola responded.

“Do you remember that?” Mshololo asked.

“Yes I am aware about it, Brig Ginibda briefed me,” Mogola responded.

“Are you aware as to why that application for a warrant has not been authorised against Ms Kelly Khumalo,” Mshololo questioned.

“My lord I don’t know,” Mogola retorted.

“If for argument’s sake, it can be proved there was communication between Ms Khumalo and Mr Ntuli, is that an offence?” Mshololo quizzed further.

“My lord I have no comment,” Mogola answered.

The trial continues.