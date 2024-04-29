Kelly Khumalo’s career said to be hanging by a thread after she was fingered in Senzo’s murder

She always grabs headlines for being embroiled in salacious scandals and it has become quite clear that when it rains, it pours for singer Kelly Khumalo.

According to ZiMoja, the singer has lost money after not securing bookings following some recent lurid revelations in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that paint her as the mastermind behind the murder of her late boyfriend and baby daddy Senzo Meyiwa in October 2014.

It is said that her singing career is hanging by the balance, as gigs are far and few between, ZiMoja reported. Promoters are apparently wary of booking the singer, because of fears of reputational damage after confession statements from accused number one Muzi Sibiya and two Bongani Ntanzi in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial implicated Kelly as the mastermind.

The source who is also in the music industry said Kelly had a lot of gigs lined up until the revelations in court. “After the startling revelations were made, they shrunk. Promoters don’t want to touch her because obviously they know what’s going on with the court case. Some of her bookings have been cancelled, because of this drama,” revealed a source. “I was booked at the same event with her, but I was shocked to find that she wouldn’t be performing anymore, because she was cancelled at the eleventh hour,” an artist, who wished to remain anonymous told ZiMoja.