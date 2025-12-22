KELVIN CHISANGA FLAGS DELIVERY GAP IN ZAMBIA’S 2025 GOVERNANCE REFORMS



By Constance Shilengwe



ECONOMIC expert Kelvin Chisanga says Zambia’s governance performance in 2025 reveals a widening gap between reform promises and actual delivery, raising concerns about public confidence as the country heads toward the 2026 elections..





Mr. Chisanga notes that Government rolled out broad constitutional, legal and policy reforms aimed at improving governance, strengthening fiscal discipline and enhancing public sector efficiency.



He says the IMF-supported programme helped stabilise the economy, improve public financial management and restore policy credibility, while reforms in state-owned enterprises signalled intent to address long-standing inefficiencies.





However, he observes that many reforms have not yet translated into tangible outcomes for citizens. Concerns persist around inconsistent enforcement of the law, weak institutional independence and limited accountability.





On corruption, Mr. Chisanga says public expectations remain high, but visible results have been slow, risking growing scepticism.



RoanFM Newsroom